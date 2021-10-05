Police on scene of apparent car vs. bike crash on Forest Ave. in Portland

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area in Portland. Two lanes in each direction are closed to traffic.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to an apparent car vs. bike crash on Forest Avenue Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson, one lane of traffic was closed in each direction around 7:30 p.m.

Two police cruisers were blocking traffic in the area of 364 Forest Avenue near the Oakhurst Dairy facility.

A vehicle pulling a boat was stopped in the middle lane. There was also a bicycle with a broken front wheel along with some personal items in the middle of the road.

Witnesses at a nearby hair salon told NEWS CENTER Maine they saw an ambulance respond and then leave the scene.

It is still unclear if anyone was injured or just what caused the incident. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

