PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Portland man involved in a multi-car crash Saturday died of a stab wound to the chest, according to the chief medical examiner's office.

The Portland Police Department said investigators are confident there was no foul play and the death did not appear to be suspicious.

Police said Patrick Lobor, 22, was the lone occupant of a car involved in a crash on Riverside Street near Brighton Avenue when it struck a car that was stopped a traffic light.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or had contact with Lobor is asked to contact Portland PD at 207-874-8575.

© NEWS CENTER Maine