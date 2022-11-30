Police investigate fatal Portland shooting

Police said Wednesday they do not believe there is any danger to the public in relation to the shooting.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center.

Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Wednesday's release.

Officers rendered aid until the man was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died, according to officials.

Police said an autopsy would be performed Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of the man's death.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have information about the incident call 207-874-8575.