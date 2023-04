The death is not considered suspicious at this time, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found in a parking lot across from a Marginal Way business in Portland.

Officers were called Thursday afternoon to a parking lot across from Arlberg Ski and Surf.

The death is not considered suspicious at this time, police told NEWS CENTER Maine.

They said the identity of the deceased individual would not be released until an assessment from the Maine Medical Examiner's Office.

As of 6:21 p.m., police were working to clear the scene.