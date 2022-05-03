Police identify cyclist, driver involved in fatal Portland crash

The driver of the vehicle was deemed not at fault, based on witness interviews and video surveillance, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police have released the identity of the cyclist who died following a collision Saturday evening in downtown Portland, as well as the driver of the vehicle.

Christina Holt, 44, of Portland was biking near the intersection of Mellen Street and Park Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when the collision occurred.

Hilary Perrey, 31, of Westbrook, who was operating the vehicle, was found to be not at fault, based on video evidence and witness interviews, according to a news release issued Tuesday evening from the Portland Police Department.

Holt suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to Maine Medical Center for treatment, where she died later that night.

Perrey was brought to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was released.

No charges are expected to be filed.