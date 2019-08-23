PORTLAND, Maine — The start of another school year means a new backpack for many kids. But for families who can't afford one, police in Portland are doing something to help.

Through the fourth annual Fill-a-Backpack Challenge, Portland Police have collected 420 backpacks filled with supplies for kids in need. They put the call out on social media for new bags and the community definitely delivered. This year they almost doubled what was donated in 2018.

Cheryl Brewster, a 911 Telecommunications Supervisor, started the challenge four years ago when she bought four backpacks for kids in need and then challenged her friends and family on social media to do the same.

"I love school supplies and have no kids of my own so I just went shopping," says Brewster.

Brewster says she wanted to do something positive for kids and since then the backpack drive has blossomed.

In the past three years, the Portland Police Department has handed out more than 600 backpacks through six Community Policing Coordinators who take a portion of the bags and then give them to kids in the community who have a need.

"There are a lot of students in Portland who can't afford the supplies because their parents are working so hard just to put food on the table and a roof over their heads that they don't have money for extra," says Brewster.

The backpacks will be handed out to students in Portland next week. They are nice and sturdy but they will help kids in ways beyond just carrying their books.

"It gives them the same starting point as anybody else that is going to school so they are ready to learn for the year ahead."

If you know of anyone in need you can contact cherylb@portlandmaine.gov.