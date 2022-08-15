Deputies identify person who died in cell at Cumberland County Jail

The 30-year-old Portland man died while in custody at the jail.

PORTLAND, Maine — The person who died in their cell Sunday at the Cumberland County Jail has been identified.

James Mannion, 30, of Portland, died while in custody at the jail, according to a news release issued Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

A corrections officer was making rounds and discovered Mannion unresponsive in his cell. The officer reportedly called for help and attempted to revive Mannion with the help of medical staff at the jail and Portland MEDCU, but the efforts to revive him were not successful.

Mannion has been incarcerated at the jail since Dec. 2, 2021, and was facing several charges.

According to the news release issued Monday, the death is being investigated by the Portland Police Department, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Maine Department of Corrections.

The Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.