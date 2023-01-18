Pat's Pizza Portland location announces closure

The Old Port restaurant said it would offer free food with a drink purchase on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as it gets rid of inventory.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The Pat's Pizza location in Portland's Old Port announced Wednesday that this weekend will be its last.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that its final day would be this Sunday, April 9, after 14 years being open for business.

NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald reported that Portland city councilors voted unanimously in January to renew the restaurant's liquor license despite recommendations from staff and police to not do so because of the high number of police calls to the location. There were nearly two dozen calls to the restaurant over a 10-month period, according to the Press Herald.

The Portland location said it would offer free food with a drink purchase on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as it gets rid of inventory.