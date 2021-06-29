'Operation Dry Water' aims to prevent boating under the influence

Maine Marine Patrol is participating in the nationwide initiative for the upcoming holiday weekend

PORTLAND, Maine — In an effort to prevent boating under the influence for the Fourth of July weekend, Maine Marine Patrol is participating in a nationwide initiative called 'Operation Dry Water' to keep those drinking off the waters.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, in 2019, alcohol use was the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in the U.S.

It's why the state Department of Marine Resources said officers will be conducting patrols on Maine's coastal waters from Kittery to the Canadian border throughout the weekend.

"We know while you are out on the water, there are so many environmental issues such as sun, wind, noise, just the movement of the boat that intensifies the effects of alcohol," said Jeff Nichols, communications director, Maine Department of Marine Resources.