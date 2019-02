PORTLAND, Maine — A deceased person was found at the scene of a fire on Ocean Avenue in Portland, police said Monday afternoon.

The fire happened at 609 Ocean Ave., which is located near Lunts Corner, and was extinguished sometime before 5:30 p.m.

Portland police, fire and the state fire marshal were on scene investigating.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the person's death was caused by the fire.

Two apartments were damaged from water. As of Tuesday, the victim was still not identified.