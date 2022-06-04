One person dead after Portland crash

The crash took place on Brighton Avenue.

PORTLAND, Maine — One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash on Brighton Avenue in Portland on Wednesday.

Portland police had blocked off a section of Brighton Avenue that runs from Lucas Street to Capisic Street, as of 2:20 p.m.

Portland police spokesperson David Singer confirmed the fatality.

NEWS CENTER Maine has not gotten information from officials about the status of any other people who may have been riding in the vehicles involved.

The Portland Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This story will be updated.

#Breaking @PolicePortland spokesperson tells me one person has died following a multi-vehicle accident on Brighton Ave in Portland today @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/t91bh5z7zl — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) April 6, 2022