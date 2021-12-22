Northern Light Mercy Hospital to complete move to new campus in January

Northern Light Mercy Hospital will complete the move to its Fore River Parkway campus on Jan. 4., leaving State Street after decades.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland hospital may be changing its physical location, but Mercy’s traditions will be coming along for the move.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital will complete the move to its Fore River Parkway campus on Jan. 4., leaving State Street after decades.

More than a century ago, the Sisters of Mercy worked against the ongoing Spanish influenza pandemic. After forming Mercy Hospital in 1918, the facility is entirely moving into its campus on Fore River Parkway during the country’s current COVID pandemic.

“It truly has been the community hospital for more than a century,” Melissa Skahan, vice president of Mission Integration, said Wednesday. “We’re constantly challenging ourselves to get better. Part of getting better is continuous quality improvement, as well as upgrades.”

The community hospital joined the Northern Light Heath System and slowly began moving buildings and services to the new campus.

“I think the pandemic has been a great example of how we need to have better settings to be able to take care of patients,” President Charlie Therrien said. “As much as we’re proud of the campus, the buildings, the facility, but at the end of the day, it’s the people.”

The staff will join the patients by benefiting from the new location. Skahan and Therrien added the move would help improve access to the facility for both groups.

Mercy will begin a new chapter in its 100-plus year history next month when it completes its relocation out of downtown Portland. The hospital’s doors originally opened during a global pandemic, and now its new doors will open to combat the current one.

“We’ll continue to serve for the next 100 years out of this beautiful location,” Skahan said.

“I think we’re well-positioned. There will be something here for at least 100 years. I’m very confident of that,” Therrien added.