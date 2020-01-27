PORTLAND, Maine — Northeastern University said it will be making a major announcement on Monday at Portland's Ocean Gateway.

The event will feature remarks from Northeastern University President Joseph E. Aoun, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, and other civic and business leaders.

While details concerning the project have largely been kept under wraps, the university's website references an announcement of the Roux Institute at Northeastern University, saying it "is designed as an engine of innovation, talent, and economic growth in Portland, the state of Maine, and the region."

The website also quotes Portland Mayor Kate Snyder:

"The Roux Institute gives us an opportunity to have deeper engagement with existing businesses—and to expand new ones," Snyder said. "We're building a talent pool that responds to the needs of tech companies.”

Monday's announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m.