Newly elected charter commissioner criticized for tweets calling Portland city manager 'white supremacist'

Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef posted the tweets early Wednesday morning

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland officials have criticized a member of the city's new Charter Commission for a tweet she posted calling City Manager Jon Jennings a white supremacist.

NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald reported that newly elected at-large commissioner Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef tweeted that Jennings would soon be pushed out on Wednesday.

“Jon Jennings! You about to lose your job. We are going to make you the last white supremacist city manager. We are coming!” she wrote.

The charter commission will discuss the city manager position, however, Jennings plans to step down at the end of his contract next summer.

Jon Jennings! You about to lose your job. We are going to make you the last white supremacist city manager.



We are coming! @blackgirlinmain, @catforcharter @patforportland pic.twitter.com/SoFCrw30CL — Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef (she/her) (@NasreenME) June 9, 2021

Later on Wednesday, she tweeted again.