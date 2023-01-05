Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman

The woman's car was found abandoned at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing.

The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

The woman's car was found abandoned at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Portland police were aided in the search by Cape Elizabeth's police and fire departments, Maine State Police, Marine Patrol, the Maine Warden Service, and Scarborough police. A search is underway in the park, shore, and waters.

The woman's name was not released, and police stated they are not releasing any further information at this time, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information who may be able to assist in the search to contact them at 207-874-5875.