Missing juvenile from West Virginia found safe in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Marshals Service and Maine Violent Offender Task Force announced Wednesday a missing juvenile from West Virginia has been found safe in Portland.

The West Virginia juvenile was reportedly a runaway from a foster care home located in Hillsboro, West Virginia, and had been missing since September 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, District of Maine.

After an investigation involving multiple parties, the juvenile was believed to be living at a Portland residence, the release said. The juvenile was reportedly recovered without incident.

"The USMS Maine Violent Offender Task Force was significantly assisted by the Portland Police Department, USMS Northern District of West Virginia’s Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, and the West Virginia State Police," according to the release.