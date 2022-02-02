x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Portland

MISSING: Portland police trying to locate 67-year-old woman

Mary Odano was last seen in the area of 605 Stevens Avenue at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 27, according to a release from Portland police spokesman David Singer.
Credit: Portland Police Department

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is trying to locate 67-year-old Mary Odano. 

According to a release from Portland police spokesman David Singer, Odano was last seen in the area of 605 Stevens Ave. at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 27. 

She would most likely be wearing clothing depicted in the picture below, or something similar, according to Singer's release.

Singer asked anyone with information about Odano's whereabouts to call them at 207-874-8575.

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Credit: Portland Police Department

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

In Other News

Driver dies in overnight crash on I-295 on-ramp in Portland