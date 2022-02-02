MISSING: Portland police trying to locate 67-year-old woman

Mary Odano was last seen in the area of 605 Stevens Avenue at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 27, according to a release from Portland police spokesman David Singer.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is trying to locate 67-year-old Mary Odano.

According to a release from Portland police spokesman David Singer, Odano was last seen in the area of 605 Stevens Ave. at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 27.

She would most likely be wearing clothing depicted in the picture below, or something similar, according to Singer's release.

Singer asked anyone with information about Odano's whereabouts to call them at 207-874-8575.