Portland Museum of Art holds annual 'Art in Bloom' just in time for spring

The museum's Art in Bloom event boasts the creations of 22 different designers through the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Flowers are blooming inside the Portland Museum of Art for its annual "Art in Bloom" event.

The popular program has been hosted by the museum since 2018 bringing together the creations of florists and the artwork in the museum's collection.

"I like that it brings the art world and floral design kind of together, it brings nature and art together," Meredith Hazlett, a floral designer with Mimi and Mum said.

This year, the event is larger than ever, according to the museum. A total of 22 designers, florists and farmers are taking part.

"We haven't been able to really have a full Art in Bloom for the past few years for obvious reasons and it's just really wonderful to have this many people in the museum to engage with the flowers and our artwork," Greg Norstrom, the Membership Service Manager with the Portland Museum of Art, said.

We’re open late today for Members Night! See the Art in Bloom arrangements with less crowds, drink signature floral... Posted by Portland Museum of Art on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Greg and his team have been working for months in preparation for the multi-day event.

It is intended to be a full-sensory experience. The vibrant colors of the floral arrangements are a continuation of the canvas of pieces on the gallery walls.

As visitors wander through the four floors of displays, they also get to take in the fragrances of the freshly cut stems.

"I think people really enjoy it. It's kind of like a little burst of spring in the doldrums of winter," Hazlett said.

Art in Bloom runs Sunday, April 2. You can find more information at portlandmuseum.org.