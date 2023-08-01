State to temporarily close section of Portland park-and-ride due to unhoused encampments

The closure is "aimed at mitigating the safety risks associated with the encampments of unhoused individuals in Portland," MaineDOT said in a statement.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close part of a park-and-ride in Portland that has become the location of an unhoused encampment.

The park-and-ride is on Marginal Way between Franklin Street and Diamond Street.

On Aug. 3, MaineDOT plans to temporarily divide the park-and-ride into two areas, according to a statement from the agency. The measure is "aimed at mitigating the safety risks associated with the encampments of unhoused individuals in Portland," the statement said.

The southern side of the lot will still have 94 parking spaces available for traditional park-and-ride uses. However, on the northern side, where there are typically 84 parking spaces, traditional park-and-ride uses will be suspended, MaineDOT said.

"MaineDOT will be installing a temporary barrier and updated signage," the agency said. "We have notified the City of Portland of this plan."