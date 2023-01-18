Man charged after fleeing from Portland police during attempted vehicle stop

Salahoudine Eleyeh, 19, has been charged with class B unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs and refusing to submit to arrest, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is facing charges after fleeing on foot from police following an attempted vehicle stop in Portland on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, Portland police attempted to stop a van with no front license plate, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Wednesday.

"The vehicle failed to stop and ran through several red lights in an attempt to elude the officer," the release said. "The occupants exited the vehicle at the intersection of Congress and Montgomery and began to flee."

The officer was able to stop Salahoudine Eleyeh, 19, near Peppermint Park, the release stated. After stopping Eleyeh, the officer found "several small baggies of what later proved to be crack/cocaine" on him and placed him under arrest.

A Ruger LC9 pistol and a realistic-looking BB gun were located later that morning in the area where Eleyeh was arrested, according to police.

“We’ve seized five guns off the streets in the last 10 days,” Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said in the release. “Every gun, being carried by a person engaged in criminal activity, represents a threat to our community. Every gun taken off the street by our officers makes our city safer for our residents and visitors. We are very proud of the work they do each and every day.”

Eleyeh has been charged with class B unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs and refusing to submit to arrest.