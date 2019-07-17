PORTLAND, Maine — A man out on bail was charged Saturday with trafficking methamphetamine in Portland's Bayside neighborhood, matching the accusation brought against him just 19 days prior in the same exact area.

Alex Moustrouphis of Westbrook was arrested and charged June 24 after he was pulled over in the area of 92 Portland St. and a K-9 officer found 112 grams of meth and $3,600 in cash, according to Portland police. The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the area being conducted by the department's officers and state drug agents.

Moustrouphis was released after posting the $5,000 cash bail.

RELATED: 3 charged with trafficking drugs in Portland's West Bayside

This time, around 2 p.m. Saturday, police said they spotted Moustrouphis driving in the same neighborhood and he was pulled over last month to conduct a search, admissible due to his current bail conditions.

Police said Moustrouphis, 29, was found to be in the possession of about 56 grams of meth, $2,900 and a loaded Glock 19 handgun.

The convicted felon was again arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. Additionally, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of conditions of release.

Moustrouphis' new bail was set at $100,000.