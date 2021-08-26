Man dies after being hit by train in Portland

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was hit just after 6 p.m. Wednesday and later died from his injuries

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a train Wednesday evening near St. John Street in Portland.

Police were called at about 6:15 p.m. after the man was hit near 332 St. John St., David Singer, spokesman for the police department, said.

Police did not identify the man.

The incident is under investigation by Portland and Amtrak police. The office of the chief medical examiner will determine the cause of death, Singer said.