PORTLAND, Maine — A man was arrested early Wednesday shortly after glass in the door of a Portland history museum was found shattered.

Police said a person called them around 2:45 a.m. reporting they'd heard glass break. Officers responded and found glass broken in the door to the Maine Historical Society, which operates the Wadsworth-Longfellow House.

It didn't appear entry was made, Lt. Robert Martin said.

Police found Tim Toun, 30, nearby on Preble Street, for whom they had an active arrest warrant out on two theft counts. Toun was taken into custody along with another man, who was eventually released without charges.

Later, detectives were able to establish probable cause to additionally charge Toun with attempted burglary and criminal mischief, Lt. Martin said, both in connection to the near break-in at the history museum.

Toun was taken to Cumberland County Jail, where as of Wednesday he remained in custody on $1,500 cash bail.

RELATED: Portland restaurants, stores targeted in 14 burglaries so far

RELATED: A dozen restaurants, businesses in Portland targeted by thieves

Fifteen burglaries have taken place in Portland since July 28:

July 28: Eyes on Rosemont, 152 Middle St.

Aug. 4: Maine Oyster Company, 38 Portland St.

Aug. 5: Maine Juice Company, 129 Spring St.

Aug. 7: Wallace James Clothing, 112 High St.

Aug. 13: Boda, 671 Congress St.

Aug. 13: Little Tap House, 106 High St.

Aug. 15: Leavitt & Sons Deli, 200 Kennebec St.

Aug. 16: Toni's Touch, 26 Forest Ave.

Aug. 17: LB Kitchen, 249 Congress St.

Aug. 17: LIO Restaurant, 3 Spring St.

Aug. 19: Squeaky Clean Laundry, 64 Washington Ave.

Aug. 19: Others Café, 15 Monument Sq.

Aug. 20: Bayside American Café, 98 Portland St.

Aug. 20: Still a Good Cause Thrift Shop, 16 Forest Ave.

Aug. 21: Maine Historical Society, 485 Congress St.

The department's investigation into the string of burglaries was still ongoing Wednesday, and there had yet to be anyone charged for the other crimes.

Portland police investigators planned to bring in a prosecutor from the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Martin said.