PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s Roman Catholics are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

The tallest building in Portland was built after the Great Fire of 1866 destroyed the original cathedral that was under construction, along with the parish school, convent and bishop’s residence.

We dug into our archives and found our Kathleen Shannon's story with the late Father Real Nadeau touring the cathedral from top to bottom.

Anniversary festivities kick off Sunday with Caron delivering a presentation on the building at the chapel. Afterward, attendees can to tour the cathedral.