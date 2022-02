The closure runs from the evening of Friday, April 22, through the late morning on Monday, April 25.

PORTLAND, Maine — A closure of part of I-295 through Portland that was supposed to happen last fall is now scheduled for April.

The I-295 closure over Veranda Street is necessary so crews can move a new bridge structure into place, replacing an aging bridge.

The closure was originally been planned for October but had to be postponed because of supply chain problems for key materials.