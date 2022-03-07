Portland renames tiny park after months of debate

The Portland City Council voted to make the change on Monday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland has been renamed a three-quarter-acre park after months of debate.

Members of the Noyes family requested last year that the city change the park's name from Bedford Park to Noyes Park to correct an error.

The Noyes Family sold the land for the park to the city in 1928, the Portland Press Herald reported. The Portland City Council voted to make the change on Monday.

The Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department recommended the City Council approve the change based on historical evidence, including maps from the 1930s, the Press Herald reported.

Council Mark Dion said the park's history is "clouded at best," but he still voted to make the change. The vote was unanimous.