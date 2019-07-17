PORTLAND, Maine — An artist from Maine, who now splits his time between Kennebunkport and Pennsylvania, is being recommended to the Portland Public Art Committee to create two sculptures to adorn a future roundabout in Portland. 

Mark Pettergrow is from Machiasport and has a home in Kennebunkport. He was one of four finalists that the five-member subcommittee, Roundabout Art Selection Committee decided to recommend to the Portland Public Art Committee. 

The roundabout is expected to be built in 2020 and replace a six-lane intersection. It will also be the first public art installment in a roundabout in the city. 

'Passing the Torch'
Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow's piece is titled "Passing the Torch" and consists of three bronze sculptures ontop of steel bases.
Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow "Passing the Torch"
Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow "Passing the Torch" shows the lighting during the day and at night.
Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow "Passing the Torch"
Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow "Passing the Torch"

The six-legged intersection of Brighton Avenue, Deering Avenue, and Falmouth Street has been a crash-prone and traffic-laden location for decades according to the city of Portland and MaineDOT. 

The Portland Public Art Committee is expected to make their final decision about the art Wednesday evening at a meeting at the Portland Public Library that is open to the public from 4 to 6 p.m. 

The idea of replacing the intersection with a roundabout started in 2012. 

 