PORTLAND, Maine — An artist from Maine, who now splits his time between Kennebunkport and Pennsylvania, is being recommended to the Portland Public Art Committee to create two sculptures to adorn a future roundabout in Portland.
Mark Pettergrow is from Machiasport and has a home in Kennebunkport. He was one of four finalists that the five-member subcommittee, Roundabout Art Selection Committee decided to recommend to the Portland Public Art Committee.
RELATED: Art for Portland's future roundabout down to four finalists
The roundabout is expected to be built in 2020 and replace a six-lane intersection. It will also be the first public art installment in a roundabout in the city.
The six-legged intersection of Brighton Avenue, Deering Avenue, and Falmouth Street has been a crash-prone and traffic-laden location for decades according to the city of Portland and MaineDOT.
The Portland Public Art Committee is expected to make their final decision about the art Wednesday evening at a meeting at the Portland Public Library that is open to the public from 4 to 6 p.m.
The idea of replacing the intersection with a roundabout started in 2012.