PORTLAND, Maine — The art of a Maine man, who now splits his time between Kennebunkport and Pennsylvania, has been chosen to adorn a future roundabout in the state's busiest city.

Mark Pettegrow is from Machiasport and has a home in Kennebunkport. He was one of four finalists that a five-member subcommittee, The Roundabout Art Selection Committee, decided to recommend to the Portland Public Art Committee. The Art Committee accepted Pettegrow's recommendation on Wednesday, July 17.

Pettegrow's proposal called "Passing the Torch" represents a light guiding people home which committee member Carol Schiller says is appropriate seeing as the intersection is a gateway to the city.

The roundabout is expected to be built in 2020 and replace a six-lane intersection. It will also be the first public art installment in a roundabout in Portland.

'Passing the Torch' Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow's piece is titled "Passing the Torch" and consists of three bronze sculptures ontop of steel bases. Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow "Passing the Torch" Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow "Passing the Torch" shows the lighting during the day and at night. Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow "Passing the Torch" Roundabout Art finalist Mark Pettegrow "Passing the Torch"

The six-legged intersection of Brighton Avenue, Deering Avenue, and Falmouth Street has been a crash-prone and traffic-laden location for decades according to the city of Portland and MaineDOT.

The idea of replacing the intersection with a roundabout started in 2012.

“I have lived here for 30 years and this is an extremely busy and frustrating intersection so these conversations about transforming this into a roundabout have taken place for 10 years or so,” Schiller said.