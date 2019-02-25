PORTLAND, Maine — A lost teddy bear found early Saturday morning by a pair of runners in Portland's Old Port needs help finding its way back home.

And presumably, a young owner anxiously awaits its arrival.

Megan Brunmier Marsh says she and her friend Betsy Cook were out for a 5 a.m. run on Feb. 23 when they came across the stuffed animal — an "adorable little sweetkin" — nestled against the corner of restaurant Solo Italiano along Commercial Street. "Braverson," which is what the pair have temporarily named him, was all alone without an owner nearby.

To make sure "Braverson" knew he was loved, Marsh and Cook invited him on their run, snuggled him and even brought him to breakfast at Becky's Diner.

Lost teddy bear in Portland Photo: Megan Brunmier Marsh

Based on his worn appearance, Marsh says he was clearly loved.

"[He]'s smooshed in all the lovable spots, worn where tiny fingers have gripped him," Marsh wrote in a post on Facebook, "and has a grey smudge on the back of his head right where he might have nestled against a sleeping chin."

Hundreds to thousands of tourists visit Maine's largest city on any given weekend, making it a big world for a lost teddy bear.

"It’s been school vacation week," Marsh wrote. "so could be any child, like, on the Eastern seaboard. 😭💔🐻"

But that isn't stopping Marsh and Cook from trying to get him home.

"YOU GUYS. We must find him his home!"

As of Monday, Marsh's Facebook post had been shared nearly 6,000 times. Dozens of people had commented on the post sharing stories of themselves or a child losing a beloved stuffed animal.