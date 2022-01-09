Longtime Portland radio personality suing former employer over COVID-19 concerns

Randi Kirshbaum's attorney alleges her rights were violated by Saga Communications. Saga Communications' attorney denied all requests for an interview.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in a civil lawsuit.

Kirshbaum alleges she was forced to go back to the office in May 2020 or be fired. She chose to leave the job as she can't afford to get sick.

She said her mom died from pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that Kirshbaum said she could get if triggered by a virus like COVID-19.

"I didn't leave the house until I was vaccinated and boosted ... I'm sorry my 50-year radio career had to end that way and I was fortunate enough to find some other stations, not in Maine, who would let me do what I love," Kirshbaum said.

Her attorney argues Saga Communications violated Kirshbaum's civil rights. Saga Communications told NEWS CENTER Maine in 2020 that Kirshbaum agreed to return to the office, but her attorney denies that claim.

"That's a lie, the agreement didn't say you have to risk your life and come back to the office … They invoked the agreement to terminate it, which is true … Randi never agrees to give up all her legal rights," David Webbert, her attorney, said.

All the while, Shiloh Theberge, of Bernstein Shur, is representing Saga Communications. Theberge did not sit down for an interview and didn't answer questions over email.

Theberge did say that her defense denies all claims made by Kirshbaum.

Webbert said they are requesting a jury trial in Portland's federal court sometime in late 2023.