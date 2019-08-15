PORTLAND, Maine — An L.L. Bean heir and his wife are contributing $1 million toward the relocation of Mercy Hospital.

James and Maureen Gorman said Northern Light Mercy Hospital is vitally important to the Portland community.

The Portland Press Herald reports the couple's donation will go toward the nonprofit's $20 million capital campaign to move its downtown Portland hospital to a medical campus on Fore River Parkway.

The state Department of Health and Human Services approved a certificate of need application for the hospital's relocation in May, consolidating the health care provider's operations.

Hospital executives say they plan to begin construction on the new, $75 million hospital in early 2020. They said the process would take roughly two years.