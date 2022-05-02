Motorcyclist fatally injured after traveling north in southbound lane on I-295

The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling north in the southbound lane when the crash occurred.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man was fatally injured in a crash Sunday night on I-295 in Yarmouth.

John Rivard, 47, was reported to be traveling north in the southbound lane on his motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle in a head-on collision around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place around mile marker 16, Moss said.

Rivard allegedly entered the highway on the southbound off-ramp for exit 15 before the crash occurred, the release states.

The driver of the car involved was not physically injured during the crash, Moss said in the release.

Both southbound lanes were closed for nearly two and a half hours following the Sunday night crash, which remains under active investigation.

Maine State Police were assisted by the Yarmouth Police Department, Falmouth Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, and Yarmouth Fire and Rescue.

No additional information has been made available.