Lawsuit moves forward as judge denies immunity for Portland officer in deadly shooting

The judge's decision was issued on Friday.

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal judge will allow a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against a Portland police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in 2017, the Portland Press Herald reports.

Chance David Baker was killed five years ago this month when Sgt. Nicholas Goodman shot him in Union Station Plaza. Police responded to 911 calls about a man walking around the shopping plaza with what turned out to be an air rifle, and Goodman shot him within minutes of arriving.

The young man's mom and grandma filed a lawsuit against Goodman that claimed he used excessive and illegal deadly force against Baker. Goodman argued in legal documents that his use of force was reasonable because he believed Baker posed an immediate threat to the public and other officers.

