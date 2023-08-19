Large power outage reported in greater Portland area

As of 3:30 p.m., all power outages experienced in the Portland area have been restored, Central Maine Power said in a social media post.

PORTLAND, Maine — A large power outage was reported in the greater Portland area Saturday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., over 12,600 customers in Cumberland County were without power, according to the Central Maine Power outage map.

Portland dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine there were no crashes in the area responsible for the outages.

"The fault occurred on a remote section of Maine’s transmission system," CMP said in the post. "We were able to sectionalize the system, allowing us to restore all customers while we continue to investigate [the] root cause."

The fault occurred on a remote section of Maine’s transmission system. We were able to sectionalize the system, allowing us to restore all customers while we continue to investigate root cause. — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) August 19, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.