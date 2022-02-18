Judge who served in Maine courts for 40 years to go inactive

U.S. District Court Judge Brock Hornby presided over his last proceeding Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal judge in Maine is transitioning to inactive senior status after more than 40 years of serving in state and federal courts in the state.

Judge Brock Hornby presided over his last proceeding in U.S. District Court in Portland on Thursday.

He became a U.S. magistrate in Maine in 1982 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a district court judge in 1990.

Hornby served as chief judge for the district from 1996 to 2003 and entered senior status in 2010.