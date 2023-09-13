It's that time again: Portland starts search for holiday tree

Summer doesn't officially end until Sept. 23, but the city of Portland has already started the search for its holiday tree.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — [Editor's note: The above video originally aired in August.]

The calendar might still say summer, but the city of Portland and Portland Downtown are already starting the holiday tree hunt.

In a news release, the city said residents and property owners who want to donate one can submit their trees for consideration.

The tree that's selected will be removed and transported from the owner's property at no cost, officials said.

The idea tree will meet the following criteria:

Located in Greater Portland (including Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland, or Yarmouth).

Be an evergreen, spruce, or fir.

45-60 feet tall.

Relatively accessible for retrieval (i.e. free from power lines and other obstructions).

To submit a tree for consideration, click here.

City officials said the winning tree will be chosen by mid-November.

"Thank you in advance for helping us bring holiday cheer downtown!" the city said in its news release.