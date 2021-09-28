Indoor events in city facilities in Portland to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Merrill Auditorium, Portland Expo, and Ocean Gateway are all subject to the new protocols. Masks are also required at all city-owned indoor facilities.

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland announced Tuesday an update to safety protocols for events at its indoor facilities effective Oct. 4.

For all ticketed events at city-owned facilities or those open to the general public, all attendees age 12 and over will be required to provide a photo ID in addition to one of the following:

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19

Printed proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours prior to the event start time

A negative rapid test within 12 hours prior to the event start time

Face masks are also required for all attendees over two years of age and must be worn at all times while in the facilities unless actively eating or drinking.

The city will continue to review and update protocols, according to a release.

Accepted proof of vaccination includes an original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card, or a digital photograph of the vaccination card. The city does not currently accept proof of vaccination through mobile or third-party apps.

The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least 14 days prior to the event start time, according to the city.

Tests must be from an authorized provider. The city said at-home test results will not be accepted.

Photo ID must be a physical card, and no photocopies will be accepted. State, government, or school ID cards will be accepted, according to the city.

Merrill Auditorium, the James A. Banks Sr. Portland Exposition Building, and Ocean Gateway are among the facilities subject to the new protocols, which were developed by the Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department.

The city noted that some events may require additional health and safety protocols, depending on requests from an artist, event organizer, promoter, or league. The city recommends people ask ticket providers, event organizers, promoters, and teams about additional requirements.