Christmas volunteers provide warm meals to unhoused Mainers

Volunteers and workers with Preble Street say the need is big for warm meals.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The scene at Preble Street's Food Security Hub Christmas Sunday was as busy as ever, with more than a dozen workers and volunteers preparing squash soup and beef stew to build up 1,600 meals.

Emily Yates is a professional chef who joined Preble Street in March. She said she wanted a job more fulfilling while still being able to use her cooking skills.

As she pulled out gallons of beef stew that simmered for 15 hours, she said it had been a fun Sunday. She was excited to work on the holiday.

"It's a great way to spend Christmas morning. I've had so much fun. Everyone is really excited... the staff is excited to eat... It's a really special time and to me. I'm happy to be here," Yates said.

Chopping cabbage and packaging individual meals, the crew was a well-oiled machine, preparing to drop off meals. But while meals went out for delivery, the housing situation in the Portland region continues to worsen.

A point-in-time count earlier this year showed 4,411 people were experiencing homelessness in Maine. That same day from a year prior showed around 2,200 Mainers experiencing homelessness.

Earlier this fall, advocates for unsheltered Mainers said there wasn't enough bed space to meet the increasing demand, meaning people would be spending this winter outside and without shelter.

Preble Street said this month that it is also facing a staffing shortage, preventing its new facility, Elena's Way, from opening all 40 beds. It can only operate 20 beds.

Volunteers at the Food Security Hub said Sunday it's a good time of year to volunteer.

"I'm a retired guy, and this gives me something to do to help people and pay it back and pay it forward," Dennis Morton said.

Morton said he's volunteered for years, and an experience he had years ago left a big impression on him.

"An elderly lady who had plastic bags on her sneakers. I was serving and I said, 'I hope god blesses you today,' and she said, 'He just did by you being here' ... She was my age and here I am dressed in L.L. Bean," Morton said.

Preble Street hopes to expand its Food Security Hub in the coming years with a remodeled facility. Right now they turn out 1,600 to 1,800 meals per day, but they hope the remodeled facility can help them put out around 10,000 meals per day.

Dennis Morton has volunteered with Preble Street for years helping get meals ready for people in need.



He said it’s a critical time of year to volunteer, with shelter space full and the weeks growing colder.



