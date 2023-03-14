Portland police aid Homeland Security Investigation unit on Washington Avenue

The Portland Police Department confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine that they assisted HSI with an operation.

PORTLAND, Maine — Law enforcement officials conducted what they called an "operation" at a residence on Washington Avenue in Portland shortly before noon Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the Portland Police Department confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine that the department aided Homeland Security Investigation with the operation and deferred all other questions about the incident to Homeland Security.

HSI is an investigative division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that is "responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats, specifically those criminal organizations that exploit the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel, and finance move," according to its website.

