Crews were seen Thursday evening clearing their equipment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — After approximately eight months, High Street in downtown Portland is fully open.

The construction comes as part of a $7.2 million Congress Square revitalization project that has faced significant setbacks since its beginning in April.

Free Street will also remain open during the pause in construction, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The four-phase project is set to be completed by June 2023.

#NOW: All of @CityPortland can rejoice! After 8 months of construction, High Street is fully open again.@NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/DB2DzD4XoZ — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) December 23, 2022