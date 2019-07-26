PORTLAND, Maine — Two unrelated incidents late Thursday night prompted police responses to Portland's waterfront, where officers in one instance helped a man high on drugs, and in the other found a man's body.

According to Portland Police Maj. Heath Gorham, police first responded at about 9:30 p.m. to a man reportedly acting strangely on Long Wharf.

Police said he was high on methamphetamine and hallucinating, and that he had jumped into the water to cool off and hide from police.

Officers were able to eventually talk him into climbing out of the water, Maj. Gorham said, and the man then went to the hospital.

About 90 minutes later, a call brought officers back to the waterfront, this time to the Maine State Pier for a man who was reportedly unresponsive.

The 54-year-old man was dead upon arrival, Gorham said. Police said they know his identity, but did not release his name pending family notification.

Gorham said the body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for further investigation into a cause of death, which did not appear suspicious.

The two incidents were not related, as previously mentioned.