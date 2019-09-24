PORTLAND, Maine — A gas leak has shut down a portion of outer Congress Street in Portland.

The area between Stevens Avenue and Whitney Avenue was currently or in the process of being closed down, a dispatcher said around 6:30 p.m.

Police asked all residents to avoid the area until further notice, and said the area would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The precise location in which the leak originated wasn't immediately known.

Real-time maps showed extreme traffic congestion particularly in between Bradley and Craigle streets. Whether that's an indication of location was unclear.