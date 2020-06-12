Former Portland superintendent dies at 49

The Fayette County Public Schools community mourns the loss of our “Servant Superintendent” Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk, who has led the district since 2015. A champion for children and a warrior for social justice, Manny spent his lifetime opening doors of access and opportunity for others. Often crediting his sixth grade teacher for changing the trajectory of his life, Manny was devoted to ensuring that all students found a pathway to their unlimited potential through a world-class education. He was a catalyst for equity and pushed for the reforms needed to ensure that demography does not determine a child’s destiny. We are grateful for Manny’s servant leadership and passion for our two moral imperatives – to accelerate achievement for students who have not yet reached proficiency and to challenge students already proficient to achieve global competency. Manny’s transformative leadership of the Fayette County Public Schools garnered him state and national recognition as one of Education Week’s 2018 “Leaders to Learn From” and Kentucky's 2019 State Superintendent of the Year. Plans to say our final good-bye and celebrate Manny’s remarkable life and achievements will be announced at a later date. We ask that you keep Manny’s family and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers, while also respecting their privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Farewell, Partner.