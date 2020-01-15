PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department said a 51-year-old fisherman fell from a fishing vessel as it was preparing to dock in Portland Harbor on Wednesday.

Police said it happened around 8:45 a.m.

The crew from a nearby United States Coast Guard ship witnessed the incident and launched a small rescue boat, while other crew members ran to the scene and tried to help with the rescue from the dock.

The man was pulled from the water by the rescue boat and taken to a nearby pier. He was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Portland police said the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The name of the victim and the name of the fishing vessel are being withheld until the man's family is notified.

Portland police said the Coast Guard and Marine Patrol assisted during the investigation.