Fireworks reportedly fired at Portland officers seeking to aid gunshot victim

PORTLAND, Maine — Fireworks were reportedly discharged at Portland police officers who were seeking to help a person suffering an alleged assault and gunshot injury at Kennedy Park on Monday.

Officers called to a reported shooting in the neighborhood at about 11 p.m. found the man on the ground being "assaulted by one or more people," Maj. Robert Martin said in a release Tuesday.

As officers treated the injured man, a crowd formed and became hostile toward officers, Martin said, and fireworks were reportedly fired at the officers.

"The attacks continued as investigators remained on scene for the next several hours. Officers were forced to deploy pepper balls into the groups that were targeting officers with mortar-style fireworks," Martin said. "Several officers were struck with sparks from the fireworks that were intentionally aimed at them."

No serious injuries were reported among the officers. Police did not initially indicate whether there were other injuries.

According to the release, this is the second consecutive year in which officers who were responding to a "weapons call" were reportedly attacked with fireworks at Kennedy Park over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The gunshot victim, 35-year-old Bashir Hassan of Portland, was in fair condition Tuesday morning at Maine Medical Center.

No suspects had not been arrested or identified as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident is under investigation. Portland police ask that anyone with information about the incident call them at 207-874-8575.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.