PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Firefighters say it is "all hands" battling a boat fire at 2 Portland Fish Pier. Thick black smoke can be seen Tuesday morning billowing from the Old Port from the fire.

The Portland Fire Department says Marine Co. 1 is helping them remove neighboring boats so they are not damaged.

Officials say several crews are on the scene including the fireboat.

Portland Fire Dept. says no one was reported onboard the boat that is on fire.