Update: Investigation underway after fire at Oxford Street Shelter in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 5:50 p.m.:

The City of Portland on Monday evening released more details of the Oxford Street Shelter fire, saying the fire took place in a third-floor bathroom.

A news release from the City of Portland stated the building's fire alarm system sent out a call at 3:01 p.m., and the Portland Fire Department was on site at 3:06 p.m.

"The State Fire Marshal's office, along with the [Portland] Fire Department's Fire Investigation Team, will investigate the incident further due to the fact that the fire appears to have been set. No one was harmed, and everyone evacuated safely," the release stated.

Portland Health & Human Services can serve some shelter guests in the building's first and second floors, the Portland Fire Department determined.

"Arrangements have been made for additional guests to be served temporarily at hotels the city is already working with to provide shelter. Last night, the city served 83 people at the Oxford Street Shelter," the release stated.

Original story:

Crews responded to a fire at the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland on Monday afternoon, officials say.

Capt. John Brennan of the Portland Fire Department said the fire was on the third floor at the shelter. The shelter is at 203 Oxford St.

As of 3:40 p.m., the fire was still active, Brennan said, but he thinks it's under control.

It wasn't immediately apparent if people using services at the building would have to be rehoused.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Sean Stackhouse was on the scene. He said he saw one fire truck and multiple police vehicles, as well as a crime scene van.

#HappeningNow Portland Police & Fire are on scene at the Oxford Street Homeless Shelter for a fire that happened here. We’re still working to learn more details. Unclear the extent of the damage. @PolicePortland Crime Scene Unit has also just arrived @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/z6Pvd5hOe3 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) January 31, 2022

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.