Fire destroys 2nd-floor bathroom, causes significant damage to Portland home

There is significant damage to the home. A 2nd alarm was called to get more manpower as the fire spread. The fire is now under control.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a fire at 31 Samuel Rd. Thursday.

According to crews on the scene, plumbing work was being done on a 2nd-floor bathroom in the home. Flames destroyed the bathroom and caused ceiling damage on the first floor. It's still too early for them to determine how it started.

Workers got out safely. It's unclear if any homeowners were home at the time.

Final 2nd Alarm Update for 31 Samuel Rd. C5 has placed the fire under control. Companies are overhauling the building. — Portland Fire Dept (@PortlandFD) November 19, 2020