PORTLAND, Maine — The family of a 30-year-old Portland man, reportedly involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month, is requesting the public's help in identifying the driver.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the driver's arrest.

A family member of Philip White says he was struck by a hit-and-run driver along outer Congress Street at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

Portland police have yet to receive any leads, the family member says.

White was hurt "extremely badly," suffering broken bones, crushed bones in his left foot and ankle, nerve damage and a deeper laceration in his back.

The family asks anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please call Portland Police Officer Evan Bomba at 207-874-8908.