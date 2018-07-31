PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The family of the 22-year-old who died of a stab wound following a car crash in Portland said Tuesday they disagree with the police conclusion that no crime had been committed.

Patrick Labor died Saturday afternoon shortly after a multi-car collision on Riverside Street. Police said Lobor got out of the car, stumbled to the middle of the intersection, and collapsed.

He was found by first responders with a stab wound in his chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Portland Police said that the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Lobor died from the stab wound, but the police are "confident there was no foul play." Lobor's family rejected the explanation.

"Our family respects the work of Portland Police Department but we disagree with their conclusion that there was no crime committed," said Robert Lado Lobor in a statement. "The information we received and what the police shared with the media raises more questions than answers."

In the statement, the Lobor added that there was no indication that anything was wrong with his son in the hours before the incident.

"He was running some errands with me before his death," Lobor said. "There was behaving normally with nothing out of character."

While police said "the death does not appear suspicious," the details of how Lobor died still remains under investigation.

Lobor was a star athlete who played basketball for both Deering High School and Southern Maine Community College.

Friends and family said they plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Patrick Lobor on Tuesday evening at the Munjoy South Basketball Court.

Lobor's funeral is set for Friday at 10:30 a.m at St. Luke's Cathedral.

